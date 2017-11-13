44% were Hispanic

31% were white

17% were African American

If you have ever considered adopting children, the need is great in Texas.Maristel Aguilar, a child-focused adoption recruiter with Arms Wide Adoption Services, told ¡Viva Houston! now more than ever, the state needs more people to consider adoption or becoming foster parents, especially minority families.According to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, of the 5,700 child adoptions finalized during 2015:Since November is National Adoption Month, this is a great time to learn more.The Arms Wide Adoption Services website has information and resources about adopting in Texas at