More minority families needed to adopt or foster children in Texas

An adoption advocate says Texas needs more minority parents to adopt or foster children. (Shutterstock)

Joe Williams
If you have ever considered adopting children, the need is great in Texas.

Maristel Aguilar, a child-focused adoption recruiter with Arms Wide Adoption Services, told ¡Viva Houston! now more than ever, the state needs more people to consider adoption or becoming foster parents, especially minority families.

According to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, of the 5,700 child adoptions finalized during 2015:
  • 44% were Hispanic
  • 31% were white
  • 17% were African American


Since November is National Adoption Month, this is a great time to learn more.

The Arms Wide Adoption Services website has information and resources about adopting in Texas at www.armswideadoption.org.

