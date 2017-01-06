FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom of quadruplets hides in closet to catch a break
After 8 years of infertility, the Gardners had four baby girls, two sets of identical twins, who all just turned 2. (WLS)

You may remember the Gardner family from Utah and their viral video revealing their "quad squad."

After eight years of infertility, they had four baby girls - two sets of identical twins - who all just turned 2.

Well, as you can imagine, as the parents of quadruplets the Gardners' life is a little busy and a lot silly with all of those toddlers in tow.



Mom Ashley's latest video blog on YouTube is going wildly viral.


It hilariously shows what happens when she tries to take a teeny break from the action and enjoy a single Twizzler strand, alone in the pantry.

"They don't ever go away. They want everything you have," she jokes.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 500,000 times.
