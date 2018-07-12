FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom has 10th child at same hospital, delivered by same doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson meets with the Hernandez family after they welcomed their tenth child into the world.

By
WEST ISLIP, New York --
A Long Island mother recently gave birth to her 10th child, all at the same hospital and delivered by the same doctor.

Savannah Leigh Hernandez made her grand entrance into the world Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, the latest member of the growing Hernandez clan.

At first, Dawn and Joe Hernandez said they didn't want children. But after having their first, they decided to have a second and loved the experience so much they kept going. Now, their home is full of life and love.

Some of Dawn's pregnancies were smooth sailing, while others were more difficult. "Child number 4," as she put it, was an emergency C-section.

Even more unique, the same physician, Dr. Livoti, delivered all of the children.

The family -- made up of mom, dad, 15-year-old Joseph, 12-year-old Rebecca, 10-year-old Nicholas, 9-year-old Madison, 8-year-old Julianna, 7-year-old Alex, 5-year-old Zoey, 4-year-old Noah, 2-year-old Hunter, and 3-day-old Savannah -- are thrilled with the new addition, and the happy couple isn't ruling out having more children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthbabybaby deliveryu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Worker calls cops on mom breastfeeding 2-year-old on beach
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News