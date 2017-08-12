Longtime voice of Aggies athletics Dave South retiring

Since 1985, Dave South has been the legendary voice of the Texas A&M athletics. Now he has announced his retirement date.A Christian and an American patriot, South has endeared himself to Aggie football, men's basketball and baseball coaching staffs and players, as well as the entire Aggie athletics department.South spent 32 years with the Aggie family, and will end his play-by-play career after the Aggies 2017 football season and 2017-2018 men's basketball season.South released this statement to the public: