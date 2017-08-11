FAMILY & PARENTING

Longtime voice of Aggies athletics Dave South retires

Longtime voice of Aggies athletics Dave South retires (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Since 1985, Dave Smith has been the legendary voice of the Texas A&M athletics. Now he has announced his retirement date.

A christian and an American patriot, South has endeared himself to Aggie football, men's basketball and baseball coaching staffs and players, as well as the entire Aggie athletics department.

South spent 32 years with the Aggie family, and will end his play-by-play career after the Aggies 2017 football season and 2017-2018 men's basketball season.

South released this statement to the public:

"After discussions that started last August with Texas A&M Ventures and my wife Leanne, I have decided that the 2017 Texas A&M football season and the 2017-18 men's basketball season will be my last with both teams. I will continue doing play-by-play for the Aggie baseball team on a year-by-year basis.

"I read recently 'God assigns certain jobs for certain times. While it's important to respond obediently, it's also vital we understand when an assignment is finished. Diligence and job completion honor the Lord, but resistance to change and refusal to let go can hinder His plan.' (Journey, June 15, 2017, page 23)

"The 2017-18 season will mark my 47th year in collegiate broadcasting, and I just celebrated my 72nd birthday. There will be many people to thank as we make our way through this coming year. I will start with coach Jackie Sherrill and the late Ralph Carpenter, who extended the offer to be the voice of the Aggies prior to the 1985 season. My association with Texas A&M University and its athletics department has truly been a blessing. The friendships made and the joy of broadcasting Aggie games have made my years here unforgettable.

"I'm also honored to have worked with every entity that has held the broadcast rights to Texas A&M athletics. For those of you who have been around for a long time, you will understand this statement: I am the last of the Southwest Conference Exxon announcers still active in sports broadcasting.

"To the coaches, athletes, staff and athletic directors, our experiences together over these many years have created a lifetime of wonderful memories. If memories were memorabilia, there wouldn't be a room big enough to hold my collection.

"To the Aggies and radio listeners who have been so gracious and kind for these many years, thank you for your words, texts, emails, and letters. I am humbled by your thoughtful generosity.

"Knowing God has a plan for every day of our lives, Leanne and I look forward to the future."

