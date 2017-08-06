Everyone knows the bond between siblings is unbreakable, but the bond between sister is absolutely priceless.Sisters Beverly Hugghins, 90, and Nellen Brunson, 85, are now closer than ever before because they both call Parkway Place, a senior living community in Houston, home.August 6 is National Sisters' Day, this will be the first time the two celebrate the holiday in over five decades."I never thought I would live just a building away from my sister at this stage in our lives," said Brunson. "We feel God put us back together in our hometown at this great community."Hugghins and Brunson were born and raised in Houston to a close-knit family. When together they spend time reminiscing on their mothers cooking, and their grandmother teaching piano lessons.After graduating high school the sisters went on to attend Baylor University before getting married."It's great to be back with my sister," Hugghins said. "My sister is my best friend and to have her down the hall is amazing. A sisterhood is hard to describe, but no matter what I know she will be there for me."