Rapping dad finds creative way to read bedtime stories to kiddos

Clint came up with a creative way to avoid reading the same stories each night to his children. (KTRK)

If bedtime stories are getting too boring for the kiddos, take it up a notch with a little rhythm.

Take for example a man named Clint. He came up with a creative way to avoid reading the same stories each night to his children. He raps the bedtime stories.

"We don't just read it, do we? That's right. We rap it," he said in a YouTube video with his two children.

He used the book " Little Blue Truck Leads the Way" for this edition of DJ Dadhood.


Clint even pre-recorded a backup track to go along with the song.

"Prepare for sick beats and mad lyrics from DJ Dadhood," it said on the video.

