ABC13 & YOU

Like mother, like daughter: Soon-to-be doctor follows mom into medicine

EMBED </>More Videos

A soon-to-be doctor is following her trailblazing mother's footsteps into medicine. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A soon-to-be doctor is following in her mother's footsteps.

Bobbi Porche is about to graduate from McGovern medical school at UT Health Science Center just like her mom, but that's not where their similarities end.

Bobbi received her undergraduate degree in psychology, went to McGovern Medical School, specialized in anesthesia, and will soon begin a residency at Baylor College of Medicine. It's the exact same path her trailblazing mother took more than three decades before her.

Dr. Vivian Porche was the first African American female faculty member at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Her daughter, Bobbi, says her mom inspired her to go into medicine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilyeducationABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Alvin ISD eighth grader spelling his way to the top
Nolan Ryan's grandson inspiring kids with disabilities
'100 Men Who Give a Damn' raising thousands for charity
Meet the candidates
More ABC13 & You
FAMILY & PARENTING
Boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
Little boy pees during mom's marriage proposal
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
Top baby names of 2017 announced by SSA
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: Distracted wrecker driver to blame for deadly crash
George Strait will perform at RodeoHouston 2019
Shoplifters hit Houston adult novelty store
FBISD decides to keep Barrington Place Elementary open
$100K Bentley bursts into flames when driver crashes after chase
Harris County property tax protest deadline is today
STILL NO CLUES: 3 men found dead under pickup truck in 2011
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at Houston apartments
Show More
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Author known for 'The Right Stuff' and 'Bonfire of the Vanities' dies
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Fire chief believes cameras captured angel image above truck
Waco bartender confronts unwanted ceiling fan snake
More News