HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Campers in Missouri City were in for a surprise when one the Harlem Globetrotters paid them a visit.
Thunder Law visited the Missouri City Community Center to speak with 60 youth campers about preventing bullying. He also showed off some of his ball handling skills for the campers.
Thunder is known for making an impossible shot off the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston. He is also in the record books for the longest backwards shot and furthest basketball shot while sitting.
The Harlem Globetrotters are in Houston preparing for three games in the area. The games are on:
-Saturday, July 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.- NRG Arena in Houston
-Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m.- Berry Center in Cypress
You can find tickets for the games on the Harlem Globetrotters website.
