FLINT VIDEO

Summer camp children get a visit from a Harlem Globetrotter

EMBED </>More Videos

Summer camp children get a visit from a Harlem Globetrotter (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Campers in Missouri City were in for a surprise when one the Harlem Globetrotters paid them a visit.

Thunder Law visited the Missouri City Community Center to speak with 60 youth campers about preventing bullying. He also showed off some of his ball handling skills for the campers.

Thunder is known for making an impossible shot off the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston. He is also in the record books for the longest backwards shot and furthest basketball shot while sitting.

The Harlem Globetrotters are in Houston preparing for three games in the area. The games are on:

-Saturday, July 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.- NRG Arena in Houston
-Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m.- Berry Center in Cypress

You can find tickets for the games on the Harlem Globetrotters website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
familyHarlem GlobetrottersHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Holocaust Museum unveils $49.4 million expansion
Toddler gets a surprise from garbage truck crew
Waterpark offers free swimming lessons for children
Pre-K girl steals show at graduation with passionate singing
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Houston area
14 injured on flight to IAH due to turbulence
Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
2 found dead inside NW Harris County apartment
Houston agencies prep for Tropical Storm Cindy
Man charged with exposing himself at Discovery Green
Show More
Suspect shot after explosion at Brussels train station
9 years after storm, 'Ike Dike' still under discussion
Dashcam video shows officer firing 7 shots into Castile car
OJ Simpson's parole hearing set July 20
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
More News
Top Video
Man charged with exposing himself at Discovery Green
Holocaust Museum unveils $49.4 million expansion
Crossroads: Caribbean-American Heritage Month
Crossroads: Plus Fest- showcase of top young poets
More Video