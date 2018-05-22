FAMILY & PARENTING

Judge orders 30-year-old son to leave parents' home after they sued him

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Rotondo's parents say he won't leave the house despite several notices.

Eyewitness News
SYRACUSE, New York --
A 30-year-old man was ordered to vacate his parent's Syracuse area home Tuesday after they sued him because he refused to leave.

After the judge's ruling, son Michael Rotondo said, "This is outrageous" and said he would appeal the decision.

Rotondo's parents said he wouldn't leave the house despite several notices. Rotondo claimed that, legally, he wasn't given enough notice to leave, maintaining that six months is a more reasonable timeframe.

Parents Mark and Christina Rotondo said they began giving him notices as early as February 2, 2018. The parents said they also offered their son $1,100 to help him find a place of his own. Michael Rotondo said he did take the money, but it wasn't enough to live anywhere else.

The judge asked adult protective services to check on the case as he's concerned about what's happening at the home.

According to court filings, Rotondo doesn't contribute to the family's expenses and doesn't help out with the chores.

His parents even say they've offered to help him get started on his own. Rotondo is calling his parent's effort "retaliatory."

Rotondo, who runs a website business, moved back home eight years ago after losing a job.

He said Tuesday that he plans to get some things from home and isn't sure where he will stay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycourtlawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mother and daughter serve same police department
VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side
Like mother, like daughter: Soon-to-be doctor follows mom into medicine
Boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Students and staff allowed to collect belongings from Santa Fe HS today
Buc-ee's beaver mascot wins in lawsuit over branding
3 arrested in possible courthouse ATM crime ring
One Minute Weather: More downpours today
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Show More
Authorities on scene of active shooting in Panama City, Florida
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt inspires Santa Fe shooting survivors' recovery
More News