How much do you value your dad?

A new survey found that all of dad's work throughout the year is only worth a little over the national poverty line.A study from Insure.com used statistics from the U.S Bureau of Labor to try and measure "the value of dad."This year, they found the average father would only make $26,000 if he earned a paycheck for duties like: mowing the lawn, firing up the grill on holidays, and all those home projects.Dad's value is up about six percent from last year, but still falls short of mom's value.The value of an average mom is over $67,000 for everything she does for the family. Hopefully, one day the same appreciation will be shown for all the fathers of the world.