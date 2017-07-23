OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

Houston's Top 10 Splash Pads

It's hot outside and these are our viewers favorite place to cool off!
The City of Houston has over 20 free splash pads, and some of them made our list. But some of these are part of larger water parks and are located all over town.
Discovery Green
The Gateway Fountain is one of the most popular attractions at Discovery Green. It is open to the public on Mondays from noon to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. While you're there, check out the misting tree, the playground, and the kayaks and motorized boats on Kinder Lake!

Houston Zoo
The Water Play Park, free with your Houston Zoo admission, is more than 13,500 square feet of family fun. This summer oasis has 37 different water play features. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It closes for the season Oct. 31.

Clear Lake Park
The Blue Dolphin Lagoon Splash Park at Clear Lake Park is free for the public. It overlooks the bay near the boat ramps. The 2-year-old park features new outdoor fitness equipment, playground equipment and new restrooms. There are also shade canopies, so bring your chairs and towels, and enjoy Dolphin Lagoon as a family.

Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens Palm Beach is free for those staying at the hotel or you can pay around $20 to get in without a room. If your children made all As and Bs on their report cards, you can show it at the ticket window and get into one attraction for free. But you must go within 30 days of getting your report card. While you're there, enjoy a new lazy river, wave pool and tower slides. Sink your toes into white sand with palm trees, freshwater lagoons, splash pad, volleyball courts, aquatic playground and more.

River Park Splash Pad
This fun, colorful splash pad is located next to the River Park recreation center in Sugar Land. Giant fountains, dumping buckets and a misting rainbow are only a few of the elements of this fun park feature. Just press the green button to start the water flow! The splash pad is operated by the City of Sugar Land. The adjacent pool and playground are owned by the Homeowners Association.

Pirates Bay
The water park in Baytown has so much more than just a splash pad. There's a lazy river, water slides, a wave pool, and more! The cheapest time to go is Monday through Thursday after 4 p.m. Otherwise, it's $15 or $20, depending on height.

Conroe Aquatic Center
The Conroe Aquatic Center has a pool featuring a graduated beach entry, an interactive play structure with water blasters, mini slides, a water curtain, and giant tipping bucket spilling 400 gallons of water periodically. The older recreational swimmer can enjoy two 22-foot slides enclosed for a speedy drop into a 4-foot pool of water. All this is only $7 for daily admission.
Quillian Center
The Quillian Center is located on the Westchase Campus of the First Methodist Church. There's a large swimming pool, and a smaller pool designed for the little ones with several water features. It's shallow, and it provides a great area for splashing and playing. The daily admission rate for the pool area is just $7 for non-members, and $5 for Quillian Members.

Ervan Chew Park
Ervan Chew Park is located in Houston's Museum District and is known as one of the area's best dog parks, but it also has a great splashpad for kids. There's also a great playground for kids, as well as picnic tables and soccer and baseball fields. This one is absolutely free to check out!

Webster
The area's newest splash pad is located in Webster, but since its ribbon cutting last week, it is out of commission for a few weeks. They are working on the finishing details and plan to reopen soon, so keep this one in mind for the future!

