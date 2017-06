Just because you have children, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy a fine dining experience every once in a while.Enter Nibble+squeak The dining club launches in Houston next week. The service hosts events at local restaurants which allows families to eat in private dining rooms so as not to disturb other customers. The first meal is set for Monday, June 5 at Hugo's on Westheimer.Parents pay between 50 and 60 bucks, but the kids eat for free!