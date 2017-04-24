Introducing my precious #SON! This is James...named after my #Dad. 8 lbs 7 ounces & 21 1/2 inches. Best gift of my life. ?? @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/QI43HHxyCo — Natasha Barrett (@NatashaOnTV) April 25, 2017

Congratulations, Natasha Barrett! The ABC13 anchor and her husband, Scott, welcomed a son, James, into the world this week. James weighed in at 8 lbs. 7 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long. He's named after Natasha's late father.Barrett announced the birth of her son on Twitter. She and the baby "are doing great."