Hang 10 with Schlitterbahn's free surfing lessons

Hang 10 with Schlitterbahn's free surfing lessons

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Schlitterbahn wants to see more women hanging 10 in the ocean this summer.

So to make this happen, they are offering free surfing lessons from a pair of world champions.

The famous mother-daughter team of Cathy and Morgan Seabert will be at the water park in Galveston from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

The best part of the deal is participants get free admission to the park!

If you are interested, email social@Schlitterbahn.com and use the subject line "I WANT TO SURF IN GALVESTON." All emails must be in by Sunday July 9 to enter the drawing.

Send that email as soon as possible because there is only room for two dozen ladies.

