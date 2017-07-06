Hang 10 with Schlitterbahn's free surfing lessons

Schlitterbahn wants to see more women hanging 10 in the ocean this summer.So to make this happen, they are offering free surfing lessons from a pair of world champions.The famous mother-daughter team of Cathy and Morgan Seabert will be at the water park in Galveston from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.The best part of the deal is participants get free admission to the park!If you are interested, email social@Schlitterbahn.com and use the subject line "I WANT TO SURF IN GALVESTON." All emails must be in by Sunday July 9 to enter the drawing.Send that email as soon as possible because there is only room for two dozen ladies.