FAMILY & PARENTING

2 brothers caught on camera pulling off great escape

EMBED </>More Videos

One toddler helped his brother escape from a crib

Eyewitness News
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA --
A nanny cam caught two brothers pulling off a great escape from their nursery.

When Ollie Lanning, 3, saw his 1-year-old brother Finley in his crib, he grabbed a chair, threw it over the railing and climbed over to show Finley how to get out.

Watch the "escape:"


Finley followed his big brother's lead, and used the chair to escape.

The boys' parents, Bryan and Missy Lanning, of Southern California, said they were in the house watching the whole interaction unfold on camera on June 6.

The Lannings are known across digital platforms as The Daily Bumps, where they "document life's ups and downs and share it all with the world."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familychildren
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
12-year-old helps deliver baby brother
Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love
Rules to 'give up' a baby at a fire station in Texas
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
GET READY: You'll be dodging downpours this morning
Teen charged in Studio Movie Grill murder faces judge
Defense rests without Bill Cosby taking the stand
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Here's how to audition for 'American Idol' right now
Show More
Lars Ulrich: 'Houston is one of my favorite cities'
Man finds doppelganger and gets released from prison
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Montrose Center to hold vigil for victims in Pulse attack
More News
Top Video
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
Lars Ulrich: 'Houston is one of my favorite cities'
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
2 women wanted for boutique burglary in SW Houston
More Video