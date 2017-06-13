New public bathrooms are being installed near the Galveston seawall as part of about $6 million in improvements along the beach.The Galveston County Daily News reports the first of five prefabricated restroom units was installed Monday.The units are made from stainless steel. The interior contains a hand sanitizer dispenser and a flush toilet. A hand-washing station and a shower are on the outside.Authorities say the restrooms, costing $90,000 apiece, will be connected to the Galveston utility system.Officials say the new toilets are part of transportation-related improvements on Seawall Boulevard. Each restroom will be near a new bus stop. Federal transportation grants helped fund the units.