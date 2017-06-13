FAMILY & PARENTING

Galveston set to improve bathrooms along the seawall

EMBED </>More Videos

Galveston seawall is making million dollar improvement to their bathrooms. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas --
New public bathrooms are being installed near the Galveston seawall as part of about $6 million in improvements along the beach.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the first of five prefabricated restroom units was installed Monday.

The units are made from stainless steel. The interior contains a hand sanitizer dispenser and a flush toilet. A hand-washing station and a shower are on the outside.

Authorities say the restrooms, costing $90,000 apiece, will be connected to the Galveston utility system.

Officials say the new toilets are part of transportation-related improvements on Seawall Boulevard. Each restroom will be near a new bus stop. Federal transportation grants helped fund the units.

Related Topics:
familyGalvestonGalveston County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
GREAT ESCAPE: Toddler frees brother from crib
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
12-year-old helps deliver baby brother
Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-GF shares story
Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in Harris Co.
LIVE: Firefighters battling massive fire in London
How to keep the kids safe from a heat stroke
Officer targeted in 2016 shooting speaks for first time
Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story
Teen arrested, linked to murder of mom and child
Show More
New toll road system causing conflict
Police arrest suspect after chase through north Houston
Fundraiser held for family of slain security guard
Police looking for woman who keyed disabled vet's vehicle
Texans to start training camp on July 26
More News
Top Video
How to keep the kids safe from a heat stroke
New toll road system causing conflict
Texans to start training camp on July 26
Man found dead near elementary school in Houston
More Video