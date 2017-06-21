Here are four things to know this week if you live in The Woodlands area.1. The Woodlands Township board of directors meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the ongoing cultural arts feasibility study. The township board will discuss two recommendations identified during Phase 1 of the study: an arts center and a natural science museum. According to the township, an arts center could include performance, rehearsal and teaching space, nonprofit exhibit space, a digital media center and a healing arts center. A science museum could include a nature/science museum, and an event and exhibit hall. The second phase of the study would involve a financial and operational analysis if the township board decides to move forward.2. The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion put a new policy in place this summer that prohibits handbags larger than 8.5-by-11 inches inside the venue during all concerts. No backpacks of any kind are permitted. Personal food is allowed inside the pavilion during contemporary concerts, but visitors are required to limit the amount of food to a single 1-gallon sealable bag. To view the rules and regulations in place at the venue,3. The Conroe ISD board of trustees meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the preliminary 2017-18 budget and consider approval of employee raises and stipends. Other items on the agenda include a design development presentation for Austin Elementary School renovations and a capital improvements update. To view the agenda,4. Plans at Grand Texas Theme Park are moving forward, according to park CEO Monty Galland. Construction on the water park at Grand Texas, which is located near the intersection of Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 242 just north of Kingwood, could be completed by spring 2018. The news comes after months of delays regarding the project, which was projected to open this summer. For more details,