FAMILY & PARENTING

Cultural arts facility discussion, new handbag policy at the pavilion: 4 things to know if you live in The Woodlands this week, June 19-23

WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Here are four things to know this week if you live in The Woodlands area.

1. The Woodlands Township board of directors meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the ongoing cultural arts feasibility study. The township board will discuss two recommendations identified during Phase 1 of the study: an arts center and a natural science museum. According to the township, an arts center could include performance, rehearsal and teaching space, nonprofit exhibit space, a digital media center and a healing arts center. A science museum could include a nature/science museum, and an event and exhibit hall. The second phase of the study would involve a financial and operational analysis if the township board decides to move forward.

2. The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion put a new policy in place this summer that prohibits handbags larger than 8.5-by-11 inches inside the venue during all concerts. No backpacks of any kind are permitted. Personal food is allowed inside the pavilion during contemporary concerts, but visitors are required to limit the amount of food to a single 1-gallon sealable bag. To view the rules and regulations in place at the venue,website.

3. The Conroe ISD board of trustees meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the preliminary 2017-18 budget and consider approval of employee raises and stipends. Other items on the agenda include a design development presentation for Austin Elementary School renovations and a capital improvements update. To view the agenda, click here.
4. Plans at Grand Texas Theme Park are moving forward, according to park CEO Monty Galland. Construction on the water park at Grand Texas, which is located near the intersection of Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 242 just north of Kingwood, could be completed by spring 2018. The news comes after months of delays regarding the project, which was projected to open this summer. For more details, click here.

Information from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
familycommunity impact newspaperWoodland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Wet'n'Wild SplashTown opens Alien Chaser ride
Grand Texas Theme Park updates construction timeline
Kids get surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Holocaust Museum unveils $49.4 million expansion
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
EYE ON THE GULF: Tropical Storm Cindy closing in on TX, LA
Louisiana preps for Tropical Storm Cindy
Crash involving METRORail kills 1 in Midtown
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Storm preparations underway in Galveston
Boy dies on Alabama coast struck by a log in storm surge
Video captures moment pilot ejected from fiery F-16
Show More
Mom pens letter after dad allegedly kills kids, himself
Pilot ejects from burning F-16
Create home inventory to help with next insurance claim
3 hospitalized after southeast Houston apartment fire
FBI investigating airport stabbing as act of terrorism
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More Photos