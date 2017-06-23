FAMILY & PARENTING

'Flower man' embraces role for cousin's wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Patrick Casey began lobbying for the role of "flower man" before his cousin was even engaged. (Erin Moore via Storyful)

When Patrick Casey knew his cousin, Andria Farthing, was going to get married, he wanted a special role for the wedding.

"They've been together a while and I started lobbying to be the flower man before they were even engaged," Casey told ABC News. "They loved the idea, and I was beyond excited they said yes once they were officially engaged."


Casey carried out his role of "flower man" with passion. He threw petals left and right while walking down the aisle and then finished by stopping to toss the remaining petals above his head.

The flower basket Casey used for the wedding holds sentimental value for the cousins. Twenty years ago, Farthing and Casey walked down the aisle together as flower girl and ring bearer for a family wedding. Casey carried the same basket Farthing used when they were kids.

Casey said of his untraditional role, "I think every good marriage has a little laughter in it."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyweddingsFunny photosbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Go down Wet'n'Wild SplashTown's new Alien Chaser ride
Grand Texas Theme Park updates construction timeline
Four things to know if you live in the Woodlands
Kids get surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Exclusive: Indicted officer allegedly kicks suspect
New details emerge surrounding arrest of elderly rape suspect
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
Late Anna Nicole Smith $2 million house up for sale
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
Body found at Texas landfill ID'd as missing girl
Caught on camera: Toddler flies out of SUV
Show More
11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs near bus stop
Search underway for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Rabbits found mutilated in Chicago park
Homeowner speaks after roommate killed in Cypress
Dennis Rodman speaks on Otto Warmbier
More News
Top Video
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
Tiger snuggles up to zoo visitor's baby bump
Bear and her cub have fun in pool
More Video