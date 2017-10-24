FAMILY & PARENTING

Fisher-Price recalling infant seat with overheating hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling an infant seat due to a fire hazard. (Fisher-Price)

EAST AURORA, New York (KTRK) --
Fisher-Price is recalling 65,000 infant seats amid reports of overheating.

The company said it has received dozens of reports of safety issues concerning its Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

In 36 cases, the product's motor overheated, and it caught fire in one case.

Customers should discontinue use immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the overheating incidents.

