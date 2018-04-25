FAMILY & PARENTING

Local family names newborn son after Astros star Alex Bregman

Couple names newborn son after Astros' Alex Bregman. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Would you name your child after a star on your favorite sports team? A local family did just that in naming their newborn son after Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.

Kade Parkhurst told Eyewitness News that Bregman is an athlete that carries himself well off the field, including advocating for autism awareness and helping out in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

He says they had a couple of names for their newborn, but his father suggested the name of Bregman.

"My dad suggested, 'you should name him Bregman. That would be an awesome name,'" Parkhurst said.

From there, the rest is history.

Five months later, their newborn, Bregman Parkhurst, is healthy and at home.

The couple even got a call from Alex's mother!
