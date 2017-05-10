HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Finding something to buy mom for Mother's Day can be tricky. We all know moms love homemade, heartfelt gifts more than anything but if you're not crafty, don't stress! These simple DIY projects will help mom see just how much you love and appreciate her all year long.
Mother's Day in a Jar
An easy DIY gift for mom combines some of her favorite things in a pretty, homemade package. Check out this beautiful idea from Hello Splendid! The key is to not just throw the items in a jar, but combine them so they look pretty and practical.
Handprint Bouquet
Moms know when art projects come home from school with those tiny handprints on them, they are definitely put in the "keep" pile. So, tug at her heart strings some more with this adorable, homemade hand print bouquet we spotted on Wallfry.com.
Photo Bookmarks
If mom is a bookworm, she'll love the idea of having her little ones keeping her place. These bookmarks are just too cute and easy to make at home. Learn how to make your own on Nearly Crafty.
Salt Dough Footprint Heart
Moms would love to keep their babies little. Since we can't help make that happen, help her freeze their feet like a moment in time. This craft from HubPages is easy but will make mom a keepsake she'll love for years to come.
Fizzy Scented Bath Bombs
Helping mom relax doesn't mean you have to send her to a fancy spa, although we're sure she wouldn't mind if you did. But you can still soothe her with a little homemade bubble bath. These bath bombs can be made from things you have in your kitchen and double as a fun afternoon craft for kids. Learn how to make them on Playdough to Plato.
Personalized Wine Glasses
When mom winds down at the end of the day with a glass of wine, make sure she keeps her kiddos top of mind. Learn how to create your own personalized glass at Brit+Co to give mom a glance of her loved ones with every sip.
Mod Podged Planter
No Mother's Day would be complete without some beautiful flowers. Make them even more unique and special by plastering mom's kids' faces all over the planter. We're sure she'll dig it! Learn how to make the planter on the Mod Podge Rocks Blog.
