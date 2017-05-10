MOTHER'S DAY

Finding something to buy mom for Mother's Day can be tricky. We all know moms love homemade, heartfelt gifts more than anything but if you're not crafty, don't stress! These simple DIY projects will help mom see just how much you love and appreciate her all year long.

Mother's Day in a Jar

An easy DIY gift for mom combines some of her favorite things in a pretty, homemade package. Check out this beautiful idea from Hello Splendid! The key is to not just throw the items in a jar, but combine them so they look pretty and practical.

Fill mom's day with lots of goodies with this DIY Mother's Day Jar from Hello Splendid

Handprint Bouquet

Moms know when art projects come home from school with those tiny handprints on them, they are definitely put in the "keep" pile. So, tug at her heart strings some more with this adorable, homemade hand print bouquet we spotted on Wallfry.com.

Make mom a one-of-a-kind hand print bouquet.

Photo Bookmarks

If mom is a bookworm, she'll love the idea of having her little ones keeping her place. These bookmarks are just too cute and easy to make at home. Learn how to make your own on Nearly Crafty.

Nearly Crafty has a step-by-step guide for making adorable kid-shaped bookmarks.

Salt Dough Footprint Heart

Moms would love to keep their babies little. Since we can't help make that happen, help her freeze their feet like a moment in time. This craft from HubPages is easy but will make mom a keepsake she'll love for years to come.

Help mom keep a priceless imprint of her little ones' feet for Mother's Day.

Fizzy Scented Bath Bombs

Helping mom relax doesn't mean you have to send her to a fancy spa, although we're sure she wouldn't mind if you did. But you can still soothe her with a little homemade bubble bath. These bath bombs can be made from things you have in your kitchen and double as a fun afternoon craft for kids. Learn how to make them on Playdough to Plato.

Playdough to Plato has a homemade recipe for fizzy bath bombs mom is sure to love.

Personalized Wine Glasses

When mom winds down at the end of the day with a glass of wine, make sure she keeps her kiddos top of mind. Learn how to create your own personalized glass at Brit+Co to give mom a glance of her loved ones with every sip.

Mom will just drink up these personalized wine glasses. Make your own with step-by-step instructions from Brit+Co.

Mod Podged Planter

No Mother's Day would be complete without some beautiful flowers. Make them even more unique and special by plastering mom's kids' faces all over the planter. We're sure she'll dig it! Learn how to make the planter on the Mod Podge Rocks Blog.

This DIY planter we found on the Mod Podge Rocks Blog will be sure to brighten any mom's Mother's Day.

