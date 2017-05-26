Max, 11, has reached many milestones since he was born."I'm so proud of him," said Max's mom Aalejandra Gonzalez De Noit.Every step of the way Max's mom has been there supporting him with many hugs and kisses."Max walked across the stage and it was an amazing feeling," said De Noit.This latest accomplishment came with a big disappointment for De Noit.After flipping through the pages of the 2017 Emmott Elementary yearbook she found herself taken aback and crying."It was heartbreaking," said De Noit. "It's hard not to have your child included in something so basic."Max and two other special needs students were not included in the yearbook class picture.In a statement Cy-Fair ISD said the following:"For me it's not an excuse," said De Noit. "It's already very hard to be a mother with a special needs child and then it's exhausting when you have to fight for every single thing."