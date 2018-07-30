FAMILY & PARENTING

Man uses elaborate corn maze to propose to girlfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.

FABIUS, New York --
One man in central New York went all out to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

Travis Drexler used his family's corn maze at Springside Farm in Fabius to pop the question.

"Travis just makes me wake up, and I'll probably end up crying, makes me wake up each day wanting to be the best possible version of myself for him," said Allie Randall, bride-to-be.

"I just can't put into words, she's just beyond perfect for me," Drexler said.

He decided back in January that she was "the one" and put a plan into action.

Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.

He showed his bride-to-be a drone picture that read, "Allie will you marry me?"

"I think I had to read it about five or six times before I realized holy cow! I'm the Allie that's in that picture," Randall said.

It may be kind of "corny," but the happy couple can't wait to take on the maze of life together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familywedding proposalweddingfarmingNew York
FAMILY & PARENTING
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Worker calls cops on mom breastfeeding 2-year-old on beach
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News