Get out of the sun and into the rock climbing gym

InSPIRE Rock Indoor Climbing offers a number of activities for kids to help them beat the summer heat.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
This goes without saying in Houston, but it's hot and humid outside. With summer break halfway over, we're sure you're starting to hear "I'm bored" from the kids.

If you need an idea to help break up the monotony of pool days, Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez went to new heights to find some unique summer fun.

She visited Spring's InSPIRE Rock Indoor Climbing and Team Building Center.

This indoor climbing center offers a chance for kids to have fun, stay out of the hot sun, and get some exercise.

InSPIRE is running a few specials right now to also help you save some money:

Discount Enrollment

Upgrade from a punch pass to a monthly membership and pay half of the enrollment fee. That's just $25.

First Mondays

Members can bring any first-time guests for free the first Monday of the month. Guests will still need to rent climbing gear.

Military and First Responder Discounts

Military members with a valid ID and first responders with proper credentials receive $2 off the single day price admission and 50 percent off the membership enrollment fee.

InSPIRE is located in Spring with a facility in Cypress set to open in 2018.

