Bride marries high school sweetheart despite cancer diagnosis

Watch the report in the video player above. (WPVI)

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee --
A Tennessee woman, who is battling a rare form of cancer, married her high school sweetheart after being told she only has days to live.

"I ask God every day, 'Why?'" said Matthew Mager.


But today there are more prayers of thanksgiving from the Mager family after Matthew and Ronda tied the knot.

"Being married, it's a good feeling. Makes me smile just thinking about it, even with all the pain," said Mager.

Ronda is fighting epithelioid sarcoma, a rare and terminal cancer.

The couple has been together for 10 years and have two children together.

A big wedding was always something the couple dreamed of, but it wasn't financially possible.


"I brought her home and I fulfilled what I promised to her, that we're getting married," Matthew said.

The vows, touching both of their hearts, overwhelmed them with emotion. But they were able to compose themselves enough to say "I do."

"I fell in love with her eyes. Her eyes are just unbelievable," said Matthew.

The family right now is simply grateful, as they hold each other close.

"If it's a week, a year, or the rest of her life, I'm thankful for that time," said Matthew.

