Parents are warned about a new recall for baby carriers.Osprey Child Safety Products are recalling 82,000 Poco child carriers over concerns that children have fallen out of the seats through the leg openings.Four children have fallen from the carriers with one resulting in a skull fracture.Parents are encouraged to stop using the carriers immediately. You can see if your carrier is affected by the production date stamped on the black label sewn inside the interior of the large lower zippered compartment.The following production codes are impacted: S12SBPR1, S12SBPR1B, S12SBPR2, S12SBPR3, S12SBPR4, F12SBPR1, F12SBPR2, S13SB IPO, S13SBPR1, S13SBPR2, S13SBPR3, S13SBPR4, F13SBPR1, F13SBPR2, F13SBPR3, S14SBPR1, S14SBPR2, S14SBPR3, S14SBPR4, S14SBPR5.The baby carriers were sold at REI and other specialty stores between January 2012 and December 2015.Contact Osprey at 866-951-5197 or by emailing pocoseatpad@ospreypacks.com for a free pad insert.