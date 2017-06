Parents have plenty of security concerns when it comes to children and teens on social media. With the latest update to Snapchat, now there's one more to worry about.The map feature lets Snapchat users see where their friends are. But the location could be relayed to more than just your kid's best buds. In order to protect their privacy, check the video above for steps to go into Snapchat Ghost Mode and adjust settings on other apps your kids likely use.