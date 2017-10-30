BIRTHDAY

Jose Altuve and wife celebrate daughter's 1st birthday

Little Melanie Andrea celebrated her first birthday with Houston Astros second baseman and father Jose Altuve. (Photos: neenaa27/Instagram)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Even in the midst of the World Series whirlwind, Jose Altuve wouldn't miss his little girl's birthday.

The Houston Astros second baseman's daughter Melanie Andrea was lucky to have dad at home to celebrate her 1st birthday this weekend.

Jose and wife Nina took a little time for cake, presents and even some singing to celebrate the precious girl's big day.

Jose Altuve and his wife sing in Spanish during daughter Melanie Andrea's first birthday. (neenaa27/Instagram)



The adorable tot was all smiles with her parents as they blew out the candles on a cake featuring the Astros rainbow.

Nina shared a collection of cute photos of Melanie along with some plush Disney princess friends on Instagram in celebration of her daughter's first birthday.

