5-year-old finally goes home after heart transplant, 189 days in hospital

A dad had a Father's Day to remember after his 5-year-old son finally came back home

BOSTON, Massachusetts --
One dad had an epic Father's Day after his 5-year-old son finally came home following a heart transplant and 189 days in the hospital.

Ari Schultz is obsessed with baseball and golf and has a megawatt smile, and now, he's off the transplant list after 211 days.

He was diagnosed with congestive heart failure even before he was born, and he had already had three open-heart surgeries. But his biggest battle came when his body rejected his new heart.

It stopped beating for nearly 36 hours, and Schultz dug in and fought hard.

He left the hospital to balloons and a cheering crowd, and the family celebrated Father's Day at the golf course.
