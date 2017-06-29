41 puppies find their forever families

If you are in need of a new family member,rescue might be able to help.The city of Houston has an abundance of adoptable dogs who are looking for a home.Recently, K-9 Angels transferred 41 dogs to the Humane Society of Delaware County, Ohio, which has an adoptable dogs shortage.K-9 Angels volunteers loaded up the dogs and traveled across the country where their future owners were waiting.The Humane Society of Delaware County set up the adoption for all 41 dogs.Below is a couple picture of the dogs headed to their new home.