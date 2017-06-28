HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A lot has changed about the world since Anna and Sidney Binder were blissfully wed back in 1942, but the couple said the secrets to a lasting marriage remain the same.
The couple, who lives at the Parkway Place senior living community in Houston, are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today.
The high school sweethearts first met each other at a middle school dance in 1938.
After dating for four years, the couple jumped head first into marriage right after their high school graduation.
So how do you stay with your spouse for 75 years or more?
The Binders say you need these three things:
- "To care for each other more than you care for yourself"
- A good sense of humor
- You have to admire each other
Anna and Sidney have three children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
