TEEN KILLED

Family: Shooter of teen killed asked who he should kill

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of 16-year-old Ka?juan Thomas said the shooter asked the victim and his brother which one of them he should kill. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
The family of 16-year-old Ke'juan Thomas said the man who while he was playing basketball with his siblings asked the group which one of them he should kill.

Thomas was murdered Thursday afternoon while playing basketball with siblings at Bradley Park in the city's Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. Police said a male approached the group and shot Thomas in the head. He died on the basketball court.

Thomas' godmother, who didn't want to give her last name because she fears for her family's safety, said he did not know the shooter and that the gunman, who was wearing a black hoodie, opened fire after asking him and his stepbrother a chilling question.

"Walked up and said, 'Which one? Which one should I shoot? Which one?' Asking them. Maybe asking himself," Tiffany said.

"For somebody to walk up to a young man, pull out a gun, and say 'Which one do I shoot?' Why would you walk up to somebody and say that?" said Dawn Valenti, Chicago Survivors crisis responder.

Thomas played basketball for Tilden High School, and was going to be a junior this year. He was hoping to be recruited, and so was playing in a summer basketball program in the area of the park where the shooting happened. Thomas lived in a different neighborhood.

His family described him as a good kid who was raised right. His family is now in mourning.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimechicago violenceteen killedIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Family: Shooter of teen killed in Jeffrey Manor asked who he should kill
TEEN KILLED
17-year-old allegedly confessed to killing younger brother
TRAGIC WEEK: Teens killed in violent acts around Houston
Teen dead in southeast Houston drive-by shooting
Mom and brother of teen killed after birthday arrested
More teen killed
Top Stories
HFD: Bad smell leads to kush lab at apartment
Death toll in Spain attacks rises to 14
Police open fire at suicidal man's vehicle in Baytown
VANDALIZED: Columbus statue defaced in Bell Park
Woman found after wandering woods for 25 days
Restaurants that turn up the heat with their spicy dishes
Neighbors say man lived with brother's dead body for weeks
Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer
Show More
Airline wants airports to curb alcohol sales
30-year-old woman missing near Galveston
Football player unconscious after collapsing during practice
Accused barber previously convicted of injury to a child
The crown jewel: Katy ISD unveils new $70M stadium
More News
Top Video
State troopers 'back in town' with new lip-sync video
Police open fire at suicidal man's vehicle in Baytown
HFD: Bad smell leads to kush lab at apartment
Woman found after wandering woods for 25 days
More Video