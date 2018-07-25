HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are hoping newly-released surveillance video will help bring in tips about the murder of a beloved convenience store clerk.
Jose Gomez died while exchanging gunfire with a hooded robber on July 3.
New video shows two hooded men approach the 'Stop 4 All' store on McHard Road. One goes in, while the other holds the door and serves as a lookout. From a different angle, you can see one of the robbers go up to the window and demand money.
When Gomez realizes what's going on, he pulls out his weapon and tries to stop the man.
They exchange gunfire and the crooks run away.
"That same place that brought him happiness was his end," says Jose's son, Eric Gomez.
Eyewitness News reporter Erica Simon sat down with Gomez' children Eric and Nancy. For them, the brazen crime still feels like a nightmare.
"His grandkids ask about him. They ask me if he's woken up yet," Nancy Gomez explained.
Nancy says the Ridgemont neighborhood near the store is very tight-knit, so she wants everyone to take a good, hard look at the video.
"He died protecting the community. So I feel that as a community, we have a responsibility to speak up and say, 'you know what - this is someone I see that's familiar to me.' Even if it's a small lead, that could help out a lot," she continued.
Gomez was not only a father but a grandfather, a jokester and a man who never missed playing the lotto. Dozens of stories have poured in about him being there for area families and customers.
His family doesn't hate whoever is responsible for his death but does want justice to be served.
"The damage is done. You can't bring him back, you know? I want them to do their time," Nancy said.
If you have any information that could help detectives, you're asked to call Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.."
