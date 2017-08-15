EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2310464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crimestoppers release surveillance video of suspects connected to March murder

Crime Stoppers releases photo of car used by murder suspects after the shooting of Bobby Garcia in March 2017.

Crime Stoppers releases photo of car used by suspects following murder of Bobby Garcia in March.

It has been five months since Bobby Garcia was gunned down in a parking lot in broad daylight.Tuesday morning detectives released new images and video of the men they say are responsible for the murder."I can't function without my son, I think about him everyday. It's been crazy. I want to know why, why did this happen to my son," said the victim's mother Rose Garcia.Bobby's family is desperate for answers.In the video, you can see one suspect go through the open trunk of a parked car while the other stands watch by the corner.Investigators say when Garcia and the store clerk walked outside, the suspect serving as the lookout opened fire.The clerk was injured and Garcia was killed.Police say the suspects got away in a 2010 Chrysler Sebring with damage about the driver's side tail light. It is also missing a front passenger side hub cap."This is just brazen. This could have been absolutely anybody," said Detective David Williamson.Anyone who may recognize these suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.RELATED: