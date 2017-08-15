Family of man murdered in March renew call for help to find suspects

Surveillance video of suspects from March murder released (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It has been five months since Bobby Garcia was gunned down in a parking lot in broad daylight.

Tuesday morning detectives released new images and video of the men they say are responsible for the murder.

Crimestoppers release surveillance video of suspects connected to March murder


"I can't function without my son, I think about him everyday. It's been crazy. I want to know why, why did this happen to my son," said the victim's mother Rose Garcia.

The family of Garcia is desperate for answers.

In the video, you can see one suspect go through the open trunk of a parked car while the other stands watch by the corner.

Investigators say when Garcia and the store clerk walked outside, the suspect serving as the lookout opened fire.

The clerk was injured and Garcia was killed.

Police say the suspects got away in a 2010 Chrysler Sebring with damage about the driver's side tail light. It is also missing a front passenger side hub cap.

Crime Stoppers releases photo of car used by murder suspects after the shooting of Bobby Garcia in March 2017.

Crime Stoppers releases photo of car used by suspects following murder of Bobby Garcia in March.



"This is just brazen. This could have been absolutely anybody," said Detective David Williamson.

Anyone who may recognize these suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


