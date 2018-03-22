EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3247762" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness video shows the aftermath of an alleged deadly car attack outside a Montrose nightclub on Wednesday night.

The driver will now face murder charges in connection with a bar fight that ended with a man getting run over.The incident happened outside Bayou City Bar and Grill in Montrose.Edwin Lopez buried his face in his hands the moment police told him his best friend, Jared Jacobs, didn't make it.Lopez and Jacobs left the bar around 2 a.m. when he says out of nowhere a car plowed through the crowded parking lot.Police say the driver, seen in handcuffs, hit at least four people.Lopez's friend was one of three people rushed to the hospital."He couldn't speak to me but he was, I could feel him breathing," said Lopez.According to officials, Jacobs died from his injuries at the hospital."He just graduated from Lamar University. We decided to go to college, make something of ourselves and we decided to come out and just have fun, you know and then this happened," said Lopez.The silver car used in the incident belongs to Caltrell Jones. He wasn't driving at the time. His best friend Cordale Robinson was."I don't think he was intentionally hitting people, no," said Jones.Jones says some guys jumped his friend first and he was just trying to get away."He lost his phone in the club. He asked a couple people, 'Have you seen my phone?' and I guess they didn't like the way he asked. So, when we left the club, that's when they approached him, 'So, what were you saying the club?' And then they jumped him," said Jones.For a night that started out so carefree, people on both sides of the chaos are shocked. It ended in such pain and heartache."I'm sorry that happened to the guy. I really am. But my best friend has good intentions. He didn't do it on purpose," said Jones.In a statement, Houston Methodist expressed their condolences in regards to the death of the ICU nurse: