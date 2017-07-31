HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston family is asking for help after a freak incident left their home in such bad shape they are thinking of tearing it down.
On the morning of July 10, Alex Palacios and his wife, Velia, were awake but still in bed in the 100 block of Parker when a pickup truck plowed through the front wall of their house and into their bedroom.
"The truck was in my face!" said homeowner Velia Gonzalez.
They scrambled to safety, only later realizing the damage done. Their old house, which they were attempting to renovate for their children, had been rocked partially off its foundation by the impact.
Houston police said the driver of the pickup was suicidal, so he'll face no charges.
Alex and Velia don't have insurance, so they can't afford to fix the house.
"Me, as a husband and a father, my hands are tied right now," Alex said.
They haven't been able to get electric up and running again in the three weeks since the crash.
For now, a single electric extension cord coming in the back door from a generous neighbor provides the only air conditioning or light.
Seven people live in the home, including Velia's 87-year-old grandmother.
"They're first. Not us. They're first," said Alex.
Alex said he has been on disability due to a back injury for over a year. Velia and others in the house work, but they say it is not enough to do all the repairs.
They've started a GoFundMe page, asking for help, as they've been unable to get help elsewhere.
"We didn't really want to do it, but we had to because after the lawyers couldn't help us, we had no choice," Alex added.
