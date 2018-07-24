Heads up I-10 drivers! Inbound traffic down to *ONE* lane @ Washington. A mess of an accident has crews cleanup up for 4+ hours. @KatherineABC13 with your detours! Coming up from 4:30-7am on #abc13 pic.twitter.com/qvewl5v8fS — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 24, 2018

A multi-vehicle crash involving a family and two 18-wheelers had part of the Katy Freeway inbound at Washington Avenue shut down for hours Tuesday morning.Three lanes are now open. Two lanes remain closed.Police say one of the big rigs was traveling eastbound on the freeway overnight when it swerved to avoid hitting debris in the road. It slammed into another 18-wheeler that was disabled on the shoulder.During the crash, the first 18-wheeler blew a tire, slid onto the embankment and hit a tree.Meanwhile, a family heading home to The Woodlands from a car show in Austin ended up right in the middle of the wreck.Brian Kaminsky says his family was pulling a trailer when they had to swerve to miss that blown tire in the freeway, causing them to slam into the trailer of one of the 18-wheelers."We were doing about 60 when we hit it ... no avoiding it ... just holding on for dear life," Kaminsky said.The trailer that the Kaminskys were pulling burned. The family is okay."Luckily, we would've rolled if it wouldn't have been for the trailer hitting that trailer ... that's the only thing that saved us from getting hurt, actually," Kaminsky told ABC13.The 18-wheeler driver that crashed into the tree suffered minor injuries. The other driver is okay.At last check, only one lane of traffic is getting through on I-10 inbound. Authorities are not sure how long it will take to clean up the crash.