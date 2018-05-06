UNSOLVED CRIME

Family in search of answers 3 years after son's carjacking murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Family in search of answers 3 years after son's murder (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family has been waiting for three long years for the person who killed their son to be brought to justice.

Eyewitness News reporter Christine Dobbyn spoke with Adrian Madrigal's family as they held a vigil for him.
EMBED More News Videos

Vigil with family in search of answers 3 years after son's carjacking murder



Madrigal's family held a vigil Sunday and prayed for justice. They honored his life with music and prayer.

The case has gone cold, and no arrests have been made.

Police believe Madrigal was the victim of a carjacking. Eyewitnesses said they heard shots in the area and saw a man drive off in a white four-door Sedan, and another in a black GMC Yukon.

Madrigal was visiting his friend just five blocks from home when he was killed. He would have been 19 this year.

If anyone has information on this murder, call 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercarjackingmurder mysteryunsolved crimevigilHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNSOLVED CRIME
The pain never goes away: Revisiting Texas cold cases
Share it: Never-before-seen video of Katy woman's alleged killer
Details public for 1st time in rape and murder of 12-year-old
A beer can could help crack an 18-year-old murder case
More unsolved crime
Top Stories
HCC's Central campus closed Monday due to shooting threat
Deputies save suicidal man dangling from overpass
LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to take commanding 3-1 lead against Jazz
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Man tries to set fire at motel to "barbecue all the child molesters"
Police: Woman burglarized homes while families attend funeral services
Man suspect of shovel attack arrested in Conroe
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Show More
Woman cited after 7-Eleven microwave blows up urine sample
3 firefighters taken to hospital after car crashes into ambulance
5 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in hit and run in Chicago
Authorities believe exploding vape pen led to man's death
Family evacuates meth contaminated home
More News