Family in search of answers 3 years after son's carjacking murder

A family has been waiting for three long years for the person who killed their son to be brought to justice.Eyewitness News reporter Christine Dobbyn spoke with Adrian Madrigal's family as they held a vigil for him.Madrigal's family held a vigil Sunday and prayed for justice. They honored his life with music and prayer.The case has gone cold, and no arrests have been made.Police believe Madrigal was the victim of a carjacking. Eyewitnesses said they heard shots in the area and saw a man drive off in a white four-door Sedan, and another in a black GMC Yukon.Madrigal was visiting his friend just five blocks from home when he was killed. He would have been 19 this year.If anyone has information on this murder, call 713-222-TIPS.