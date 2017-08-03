Cindy Gomez said she hasn't slept since Tuesday night, which is the night her 3-year-old Quarter Horse vanished from the stable.Gomez believes she was stolen."I raised her from a few months old, and she's like one of my kids," she said.Gomez and her husband and son had taken "Kat" to a roping class Tuesday and returned late that evening to the stables near Anderson Road and Post Oak in southwest Houston. She said she secured the horse in the stall. When Gomez returned Wednesday evening, the stall was empty."Another woman who rented there told me some of her tack had been stolen the same night," Gomez said.She said another tenant had told her that the stables and barn had security cameras. A representative for the stable owner said that information was incorrect, and that while there are cameras, they haven't been in operation.Gomez filed a police report with HPD and has called the Texas Rangers, who investigate livestock thefts.Kat has a brand -- the letter "N" -- with a circle around it."I just want her back," Gomez said crying.Her young son, Tristan, who also rides, wants Kat returned as well."I'm mad at whoever would take her and make my mom cry," he said.Anyone with information can call HPD's Theft Division.