Families fed up over garbage illegally dumped on their street in SW Houston

In one southwest Houston neighborhood, piles like these could be mistaken for Harvey debris. But it's been this way for five years. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some families in southwest Houston have a simple request: Stop using their neighborhood as a trash can.

The secluded area around Dellfern Street has had ongoing trouble with illegal dumping for five years.

Residents say they've organized clean-up days and paid contractors, but the trash keeps piling up.

The neighbors said they are grateful the city keeps picking up the piles, but lately, city crews haven't made it into their neighborhood.

"I'm thinking ever since Harvey the city has kind of slowed down," resident Dontania Bradford said. "We have not seen pickup since, for this whole year. So pretty much, it's just kind of backed up."

To make matters worse, some residents said they have even been ticketed for trash that someone else dumped in their yard.
