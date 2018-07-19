A man accused of posing as a CPS worker during a home invasion in Liberty County allegedly admitted to deputies that he intended to kill a man before taking possession of his three children.Jimmy Dwayne Lackey, 37, is facing a number of felony charges and is being held in the Liberty County Jail.Lackey was arrested Saturday after deputies said he entered a home without permission, representing himself as working for Child Protective Services.According to deputies, the suspect allegedly told a man inside the home that he was going to take three children living at the residence.The suspect charged after the man and the children as they ran into a bedroom.Deputies said Lackey screamed threats that he was going to kidnap the children, but not before killing the homeowner.The victim grabbed a gun and fired four rounds into the ground, sending the suspect running from the home.The children and the homeowner ran to a neighbor's house to call 911. Lackey was arrested after the victim pointed out the suspect who was found walking down the street.Deputies said Lackey resisted arrest, fighting authorities as they tried to put him in handcuffs.A search of Lackey's body allegedly produced two clear plastic baggies with what was believed to be methamphetamine inside.He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and impersonating a public servant.