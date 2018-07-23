MAKING PROGRESS: Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes able to whisper and eat

Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who was shot in the head during a live stream on Facebook appears to be improving.

Devyn Holmes is still going through therapy to help him recover, but according to posts on the Do It For Devyn Facebook page, he has now started swallowing and eating.

WATCH: Devyn Holmes throws a ball during therapy

Video shows Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes throwing ball


His family says he is also whispering more now and no longer needs American Sign Language or writing on a board to communicate.

"From the beginning, it was touch and go as to whether or not he was going to survive. But the progress that he's made today, is just amazing," said Shanna Hennigan, the family's spokesperson.

TIMELINE: Facebook Live shooting
The victim in a Facebook Live shooting has suffered a medical setback.



Holmes was shot while he was inside a vehicle with a woman and another man outside a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston on Easter Sunday.

The woman, identified as Cassandra Damper, allegedly fired the shot. Damper has been charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station

Terrifying Facebook Live video shows the moment Cassandra Nickcole Damper accidentally shot Devyn Holmes in the head.


Devyn was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Since the shooting, Devyn's family has provided updates on his progress on Facebook and through a GoFundMe account that has raised over $40,000.

READ MORE: Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.



"The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery," family attorney Shanna Hennigan said in a statement.

READ MORE: Man shot on Facebook Live breathing on his own and following commands, family says

Mom of man shot on Facebook Live 'amazed' by son's recovery

