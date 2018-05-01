Facebook 'detectives' help lead deputies to alleged serial predator

EMBED </>More Videos

Alonzo Curry is wanted in several alleged indecent exposure incidents in Harris County. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a woman allegedly encountered the same indecent exposure suspect twice, she decided to do something about it.

Now her Facebook post has helped investigators identify a suspect.

Her name is Bella, and she tells Eyewitness News she took matters into her own hands by gathering stories and pictures from other women who saw the same suspect, posting everything on Facebook.

"I can't believe I got awareness out so much that it reached the news reporters and actually something is being done about it," Bella said.

Facebook users acting as investigators tracked down a man named Alonzo Curry. They contacted the professional investigators at the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Now deputies say Curry is wanted in an indecent exposure investigation.

Alleged victims sent us several photos allegedly showing Curry and his vehicle. Bella says it all matches up with what she experienced.

"Facebook gets everybody. Facebook is in everybody's business, so when they found him, I couldn't believe it. I was in disbelief," Bella said.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

"I really ask them to step forward because he'll get more counts and he'll be in there for longer," Bella said.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
facebooksocial mediaindecent exposureinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man gets toll booth bill for empty truck 'going backwards'
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
Verlander throws for 14 strikeouts as Astros fall to Yankees
Astros pitchers using 'sticky stuff,' rival claims
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
What happened moments before deadly Alabama bus crash
A shared battle: Houston couple fight cancer together
Teen allegedly caught touching himself in middle of park
Show More
Video shows student apparently shoving Spring ISD teacher
Gymnast sues Karolyis over team doctor's abuse
"I don't think they care if I died": Injured officers say benefits denied
Mayor Turner needs to raise $90 million for more cops
Evicted mom in custody after allegedly leaving her 2 children in hot apartment
More News