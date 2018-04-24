F-16 jet crashes in Arizona, pilot in good condition

LUIS MARTINEZ
An Air Force F-16C fighter jet crashed on Tuesday at the airport in Lake Havasu, Arizona, while attempting land.

The pilot was able to eject and is in good condition, the Air Force said.

"An F-16C assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing diverted and attempted to land at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, Lake Havasu City, Arizona, at approximately 10:35 a.m. today during a routine training flight," read a statement from Luke Air Force Base.

The base is located 15 miles south of Phoenix.

"During landing the aircraft departed the prepared surface and the pilot ejected from the aircraft," the statement continued. "The pilot is in good condition and is being transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center."

"First responders are on site and there is no immediate danger to the public," the statement added.

Earlier, Terrie Has, of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, had told ABC affiliate KNXV that a military plane had crashed at the airport and that the pilot was ambulatory after ejecting from the aircraft.
