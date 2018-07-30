BURN INJURIES

Lava bomb hits the roof of woman's tour boat during vacation in Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

Lava bomb hits the roof of woman's tour boat during vacation in Hawaii (KTRK)

By
A Houston woman is finally back in Texas after an unforgettable ordeal in Hawaii when a lava bomb punctured the roof of her tour boat.

Lindsay Rostron shared her story in an Eyewitness News exclusive with Steve Campion. Rostron recalled the moment lava started raining down on the boat.

"It was awesome until it wasn't and then I just remember hearing screams and like stuff flying in my face and like it was really scary," Rostron said.

Rostron remembered being hit by bits of lava. She suffered burns and scrapes on her hand, legs, and body.

"Everyone is saying we got hit by a lava bomb. We didn't get hit by one lava bomb. We got hit by so much,"

She said she tried to shield her face from the falling bits of molten Earth.

"I was on the ground. Lava flying at my face. Trying to put my face down. I just remember thinking like I'm going to die. I didn't cry at all," Rostron said.

EMBED More News Videos

A Houston woman recounts the terrifying moments after a lava bomb exploded while she was on a tour boat in Hawaii.



Coast Guard inspectors reported 22 other people suffered injuries from the explosive eruption. Lava bombs aren't unheard of in the area.

Boats must be kept back 50 meters from the shore. They will now be required to keep 300 meters away.

SEE ALSO: Man hit by lava bomb from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

EMBED More News Videos

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a lava bomb.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vacationtravelsafetyburn injuriesu.s. & worldHawaiiHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURN INJURIES
Father says baby got second degree burns at splash park
Teen injured after plastic bottle explodes in her hands
Teen severely burned in hot water viral challenge
Woman claims Skechers shoes burned son's feet
More burn injuries
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News