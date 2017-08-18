HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Firefighters say residents at a west Houston apartment complex became light-headed over a smell coming from a unit next door. They later found out the smell came from what appeared to be a kush lab.
Houston Fire Department received a hazmat call in the 9200 block of Pagewood overnight.
#KUSH lab busted in SW Hou apt complex. Neighbors complained abt acetone smell 4 days ago. Hazmat discovered kush lab this AM #abc13 pic.twitter.com/e8Z4r8Qubl— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 18, 2017
Firefighters were told something in an apartment was giving off a smell similar to nail polish remover that lasted for days. At least one resident was feeling light-headed before contacting 911.
The fire department believes the drug lab was for kush. There was no one inside when firefighters uncovered the lab that they say was hiding in plain sight. Families in 12 nearby units were told to vacate their apartments.
After crews left the scene, we got a closer look of the apartment that had its entrance wide open. Just outside, cans of acetone remained.
WOW. Just wow. Inside apt where #KUSH lab was busted: acetone used for making kush, breathing mask, baby bouncer, fam photos #abc13 pic.twitter.com/NCrgATi8w8— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 18, 2017
Inside the apartment, little packets labeled as "potpourri bubble gum" and a baby swing were found. It is not immediately known who occupied the unit.
It is also not known what potential charges will come of the discovery.
Follow on-scene reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook for live updates.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff