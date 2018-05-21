Ex-HEB worker in Friendswood allegedly threatened 'bloodshed' against store

Jordon Marsh, 25, has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Friendswood police say a man who was recently fired from his job at HEB has been arrested after allegedly posting a threat on Facebook against the grocery store.

Jordon Marsh, 25, was charged with making a terroristic threat and is accused of talking about having a hit list on social media.

The Friendswood Police Department said Marsh allegedly promised "bloodshed" in retaliation for his firing.

Marsh was arrested last week after HEB employees feared for their lives, police said.

His bond was set at $10,000.
