Ex-girlfriend of 49ers Reuben Foster now claims he never hit her

The former girlfriend of San Francisco 49er Reuben Foster recanted her accusations of domestic violence in testimony on Thursday.

The former girlfriend of San Francisco 49er Reuben Foster recanted her accusations of domestic violence against the linebacker.In testimony on Thursday, Elissa Ennis said she called 911 three times on Feb. 11 because Foster broke up with her. When a prosecutor asked why she called a third time, Ennis said: "I wanted to be extra. I wanted him to go down. I was pissed."Ennis was asked by a prosecutor if she took money from Foster. Ennis also testified that she tried to bring false domestic violence charges against another ex-boyfriend in 2011, when that man tried to break up with her."I took more than money. I took all his jewelry and designer stuff," said Ennis.Ennis said she also stole his routing and account numbers when he went to jail."I wanted to sue Reuben. It was all a money scheme," said Ennis.Ennis said her injuries were the result of a fight with two women after a traffic incident in San Francisco. She says a friend sent her a link to a video of the fight posted on Instagram.Ennis said she now has regrets: "I'm sorry, I apologize to everybody... I didn't think it would get this far."Legal analyst and former prosecutor, Steven Clark said Ennis' testimony seemed credible."It came off raw, it came off organic, and she broke down on the stand and apologized," said Clark. "This is obviously a person that is very troubled, has a lot of issues, and that played out today in this courtroom, and that was very painful to watch."